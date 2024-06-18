Barrita: Drayber nga nigamit sa cellphone samtang nagmaneho

Nakabantay mo nga dunay mga drayber sa habalhabal o taxi nga nigamit sa ilang cellphone samtang nagmaneho sa ilang sakyanan? Duna ba silay nahimo nga kalapasan sa balaod?

Duna. Ang ilang nalapas mao ang Section 4 sa Republic Act (RA) 10913, ang “Anti-Distracted Driving Act.” Alang kini sa tanang mga drayber, di lang sa mga drayber sa habal-habal ug taxi.

Kini nagkanayon, “Section 4. Distracted Driving. – Subject to the qualifications in Sections 5 and 6 of this Act, distracted driving refers to the performance by a motorist of any of the following acts in a motor vehicle in motion or temporarily stopped at a red light, whether diplomatic, public or private, which are hereby declared unlawful:

“(a) Using a mobile communications device to write, send, or read a text-based communication or to make or receive calls, and other similar acts; and

“(b) Using an electronic entertainment or computing device to play games, watch movies, surf the internet, compose messages, read e-books, perform calculations, and other similar acts.”

Ang cellphone usa ka mobile communication device. Busa gidid-an ang tanang motorista, ma driver sa habal-habal o taxi o pribadong sakyanan, sa paggamit niini samtang nagmaneho sa iyang sakyanan, bisan pa kon temporaryo nga naghunong sa usa ka stop light.

Apil ang tanang drayber niini, gikan sa kutsero sa tartanilya nga giguyod sa kabayo hangtod sa mga operator sa heavy equipment.

Ang Section 5 niini nagkanayon, “Extent of Coverage – “(c) Wheeled agricultural machineries such as tractors and construction equipment such as graders, rollers, backhoes, payloaders, cranes, bulldozers, mobile concrete mixers and the like, and other forms of conveyances such as bicycles, ‘pedicabs, ‘habal-habal,’ trolleys, ‘kuligligs,’ wagons, carriages, carts, sledges, chariots or the like, whether animal or human-powered, are covered by the provisions of this Act as long as the same are operated or driven in public thoroughfares, highways or streets or under circumstances where public safety is under consideration.”

Sa ato pa, apil ang mga drayber sa jeepney, bus, tricycles ug habalhabal nga dunay pasahero ug nagsubay sa usa ka public road. Mangutana mo kon unsay silot?

Sa unang paglapas sa maong balaod, multa nga P5,000, sa ikaduhang paglapas P10,000 ug sa ikatulong paglapas P15,000 ug suspensuhon ang driver’s license og tulo ka buwan. Sa mosunod nga kalapa­san multa nga P20,000 ug rebukasyon sa driver’s license. (edbarrita@gmail.com)