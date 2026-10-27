Barrita: Kongreso dili makapaumento sa badyet sa presidente

Gideklarar sa Korte Suprema nga ang Kongreso dili makapaumento sa nasudnong badyet nga giduso sa presidente ngadto kanila. Tungod niini, gideklarar sa Korte Suprema nga unconstitutional kining mosunod:

Una, ang 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) tungod sa pagpaumento sa Kongreso sa unprogrammed appropriations og P449.5 bilyunes, nga niresulta sa pagsaka sa badyet nga girekomendar sa pangulo.

Ikaduha, ang Special Provisions 1(a) and (b), Chapter XLIII sa 2026 GAA. Ikatulo, ang 2025 GAA kay giumentohan sa Kongreso ang Special Road Fund og P17.99 bilyunes nga nisangpot sa pagsaka sa badyet nga giduso sa presidente.

Lakip sa mga balaod nga gitumbok dinhi mao ang pagsumiter sa pangulo sa iyang badyet ngadto sa Kongreso. Ang Article VII, Section 22, 1987 Constitution, nagkanayon:

“The President shall submit to the Congress within thirty days from the opening of every regular session, as the basis of the General Appropriations Bill, a budget of receipts and expenditures and sources of financing, including receipts from existing and proposed revenue measures.”

Samtang dili kini mahimong umentohan subay sa Article VI, Section 25. (1), 1987 Constitution, nga nagkanayon, “The Congress may not increase the appropriations recommended by the President for the operation of the Government as specified in the budget.”

Kini ang desisyon sa usa ka consolidated case nga nagkuwestiyon sa nasudnong badyet nga sinuwat ni Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen. Lakip niini ang G.R. No. 271059 (Rep. Edcel C. Lagman et al. v. Congress of the Philippines et al.), G.R. No. 271347 (Aquilino Pimentel III et al. v. Lucas P. Bersamin et al.), G.R. No. E-02472 (Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Progress Movement, Inc. v. House of Representatives et al.) ug G.R. No. E-04036 (Edgar R. Erice et al. v. Senate of the Philippines et al.), Oct. 7, 2026.

Unsa man ang mahitabo sa mga bahin sa nasudnong badyet, sama sa mga unprogrammed appropriations, nga gideklarar sa Korte Suprema nga unconstitutional?

Gimando sa Korte Suprema ang permanente nga pagdili sa Senado, sa House of Representatives, sa Office of the Executive Secretary ug sa Department of Budget and Management Acting Secretary sa pagpatuman sa Special Provision 1(a) and (b), Chapter XLIII sa 2026 GAA.

Samtang sa mga bahin sa 2024 ug 2025 GAA nga unconstitutional, ubos kini sa doctrine of operative fact. Nagpabilin kini nga unconstitutional apan napatuman na ug dili na mabakwi.

Alang lang kini sa mga beneficiaries nga anaa sa good faith, sa maayong pagtuo. Apan dili kini taming sa nagpasiugda, nagsulat ug nagpatuman niini gikan sa mga kasong kriminal, sibil ug administratiba gawas lang kon mapalgan nga anaa sila sa good faith.

Nabantayan sa Korte Suprema nga ang umento sa badyet nahitabo sa Bicameral Conference Committee. Giklaro sa Korte Suprema nga ang gahom sa maong komitiba alang sa paghusay sa wa magkauyon nga mga probisyon sa badyet sa Senado ug sa House.

Kinahanglan sab nga transparent ug accountable ang ilang mga proceedings. Nabantayan sa Korte Suprema nga way record sa mga diskusyon sa maong komitiba ug ang ilang taho wa mag-esplikar sa pag-umento ug pagkunhod sa budget items, mga kalapasan sa Rules of the House and the Senate.

Angay nga isilsil sa alimpatakan ang deklarasyon sa Korte Suprema, “Every peso collected in taxes and fees represents labor rendered, needs deferred, perseverance, and sacrifice endured by our people. The General Appropriations Act must honor that sacrifice.”

“The General Appropriations Act is among the most consequential enactments of government: It determines how public resources will be used to respond to our people’s suffering and to advance their hopes and aspirations. It has never been a catalogue of licenses to abuse or to steal.”(edbarrita@gmail.com)