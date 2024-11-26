Barrita: Mga opisyal nga di maka-practice sa propesyon, abogasiya

Gikuwestiyon ni Manila City 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua ang pag-ingon ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte nga siya maoy legal counsel sa gidetinir nga iyang chief of staff nga si Atty. Zuleika Lopez.

Si Lopez gidetinir human siya i-cite for contempt sa House committee on good governance and public accountability nga gipangulohan ni Chua. Nunot kini sa nagpadayon nga pagdungog sa imbestigasyon sa confidential funds sa Office of the Vice President. Gipabilanggo siya sa lima ka adlaw. Apan gipun-an pa kini og laing lima ka adlaw.

Matod ni Chua, ang Batakang Balaod nagdili sa Presidente, Bise Presidente ug mga sakop sa Gabinete sa pag-practice sa ilang propesyon. Si Bise Presidente Duterte usa ka manlalaban.

Ang Article VII, Section 13, sa 1987 Constitution nagkanayon, "The President, Vice-President, the Members of the Cabinet, and their deputies or assistants shall not, unless otherwise provided in this Constitution, hold any other office or employment during their tenure."

"They shall not, during said tenure, directly or indirectly, practice any other profession, participate in any businessâ€¦ They shall strictly avoid conflict of interest in the conduct of their office."

Sa ato pa, ang mga tawo nga naghupot sa maong posisyon dili maka-practice sa ilang propesyon lakip na niadtong mga abogado. Samtang gidid-an usab ang mga senador ug mga kongresista sa pagpangabogado.

Ang kabahin sa Section 14, Article VI, 1987 Constitution, nagkanayon, "No Senator or Member of the House of Representatives may personally appear as counsel before any court of justice or before the Electoral Tribunals, or quasi-judicial and other administrative bodies."

Sa laing bahin, gidid-an usab ang mga gobernadora ug mga mayor sa pag-practice sa ilang mga propesyon ug paghupot sa laing okupasyon. Ang Section 90, republic Act No. 7160 (Local Government Code), nagkanayon, "Practice of Profession. - (a) All governors, city and municipal mayors are prohibited from practicing their profession or engaging in any occupation other than the exercise of their functions as local chief executives.

Ang mga sakop sa Sanggunian mahimong mo-practice sa ilang propesyon gawas lang sa mga oras nga duna silay sesyon. Ang paragraph sa maong probinsyon nagkanayon, "Sanggunian members may practice their professions, engage in any occupation, or teach in schools except during session hours."

Duna say gibutang nga mga limitasyon. Ang mga sakop sa Sanggunian nga mga abogado dili makahimo niining mosunod: (1) Appear as counsel before any court in any civil case wherein a local government unit or any office, agency, or instrumentality of the government is the adverse party;

(2) Appear as counsel in any criminal case wherein an officer or employee of the national or local government is accused of an offense committed in relation to his office.

(3) Collect any fee for their appearance in administrative proceedings involving the local government unit of which he is an official; and

(4) Use property and personnel of the government except when the sanggunian member concerned is defending the interest of the government.

