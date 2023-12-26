Barrita: Mga pari, ministro di makatrabaho sa gobiyerno

Ang Commission on Audit (COA) namahayag nga gidili sa mga buhatan sa gobiyerno ang pag-hire sa mga pari ug mga ministro sa mga relihiyusong pundok. Matod sa COA, supak kini sa Section 29 (2), Article VI sa 1987 Constitution.

Kini nagkanayon, “No public money or property shall be appropriated, applied, paid or employed, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit, or support of any sect, church, denomination, sectarian institution, or system of religion, or of any priest, preacher, minister, or other religious teacher, or dignitary, as such, except when such priest, preacher, minister, or dignitary is assigned to the armed forces, or to any penal institution, or government orphanage or leprosarium.”

Klaro ang pagdili sa Kons­titusyon sa paggamit sa kuwarta sa gobyerno nga ihatag ug isuhol, directly or indirectly, ngadto sa mga pari ug mga pangulo sa mga relihiyusong pundok.

Mahimo lang kini kon ang maong pari, magsasangyaw, ministro ug uban pa nga nadestino sa armadong kusog, prisuhan, orphanage nga gipadagan sa gobyerno ug leprosarium. Mao kana nga dunay mga chaplain sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police ug sa mga bilanggoan nga gidumala sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Gipahinumdoman sa COA bahin niining maong probisyon ang Capiz State University (CapSU). Matod pa sa COA, “While we recognize the role of the priests, ministers, preachers, pastors or other religious teachers in the spiritual development of the students, we would like to reiterate the prohibition against appropriation for sectarian benefits as provided in Sec. 29 (2), Article VI of the 1987 Constitution.”

Sumala sa COA ang CapSU mi-hire og usa ka pari pinaagi sa contract of service nga dunay suweldo nga P20,000 ang buwan gikan sa Marso 16 hangtod Disyembre 2022. Tungod niini, gimandoan sa COA ang CapSU sa pag-refund sa suweldo nga nahatag ngadto sa ilang “multi-faith director.”

Girekomendar sa COA ngadto sa management sa CapSU nga hunungon ang pag-hire og mga pari ug mga religious leaders. Samtang ang CapSU management nipahayag nga responsibilidad sa unibersidad ang pagseguro sa “overall development” sa ilang mga estudyante subay sa Republic Act No. 8044, ang Youth in Nation Building Act.

Nidugang ang unibersidad nga ang pag-hire nila og pari maoy tubag sa nagkadaghan nga mga kaso sa suicide sa ilang mga estudyante tungod sa “depression, emotional, relational, and personal problems including detachment from spirituality.”

Apan matod pa sa COA, ang balaod nga gitumbok sa CapSU mahitungod sa pag-umol sa National Youth Commission nga gitahasan sa pagpatuman sa nga programa, proyekto ug mga kalihukan sa kabataan. (edbarrita@gmail.com)