Barrita: ‘No Permit, No Exam policy’ sa mga estudyante gidili na

Ang atong Batakang Balaod nagmando sa de kalidad nga edukasyon alang sa tanan. Ang Section 1, Article XIV, 1987 Constitution, nagkanayon, “The State shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels, and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all.”

Ambot kon natuman ba nga ang edukasyon mao ang hatagan sa labing dakong pahat sa nasudnong badyet. Ang Section 5(5), Article XIV, 1987 Constitution, nagkanayon, “The State shall assign the highest budgetary priority to education and ensure that teaching will attract and retain its rightful share of the best available talents through adequate remuneration and other means of job satisfaction and fulfillment.”

Nindot kaayo kon libre pa tanan ang edukasyon gikan sa elementarya, sa high school, hangtod sa kolehiyo.

Apan ang gilibre sa gobyerno sa pagkakaron, segun sa sugo sa Konstitusyon, mao ang elementarya ug high school. Libre ang kolehiyo sa state colleges ug universities.

Sanglit di man tanan maka-eskuyla sa state colleges ug universities, magbayad ang moeskuyla sa pribadong mga kolehiyo.

Dunay mga estudyante mapugos sa pagtrabaho aron makaeskuyla. Gibana-bana nga adunay kapin sa 200,000 ka mga working students sa Pilipinas o balig otso porsyento sa tibuok college population.

Anhi dinhi malangay usahay ang pag-eskuyla kay kon madelatar ang suweldo, di kabayad sa tuition, way permit, di makakuha sa prelim, midterm, semi-final ug final exams. “No permit, no exam.”

Mao sab ni ang panahon sa tingkolekta sa mga eskuylahan sa tuition sa mga estudyante.

Apan gidili na ang “no permit, no exam policy.” Gipirmahan ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. niadtong Marso 11, 2024 ang No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, Republic Act No. 11984, nga gipangamahanan ni Senador Bong Revilla.

Gidid-an sa maong balaod ang tanang “basic and higher education institutions and technical-vocational schools” nga nagtanyag og mga kurso nga sobra sa usa ka tuig sa pagpabayad una sa tanang financial obligations sa ilang mga estudyante una pa makakuha og permit aron makakuha og exam.

Apan di kaha kini makadaot sa mga eskuylahan nga nagsalig sa tuition sa pagpadgana niini? Sumala sa samang balaod, ang mga estudyante nga di makabayad sa tuition kinahanglan nga mosumitir og promissory note. Ang mga eskuylahan mahimo usab nga mopugong sa pagluwat sa school records sa estudyante nga wa pa makabayad.

Ang mga estudyante nga wa makabayad sa bayrunon tungod sa mga katalagman, emerhensiya ug ubang nga katarungan kinahanglan nga mokuha og certification gikan sa Department of Social Welfare and Development o sa lokal nga buhatan niini sa ilang dapit.

Matod pa ni Senador Bong Revilla, “Students should not worry that they will not be able to take their exam or finish their education because of financial difficulties. Poverty should never cripple them and shatter their dreams.” (edbarrita@gmail.com)