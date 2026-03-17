Barrita: Prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction

Gideklarar sa Korte Suprema nga balido ang circular sa Department of Justice (DOJ) nga nagpasaka sa standard of proof sa mga preliminary investigations ug inquest proceedings gikan sa “probable cause” ngadto sa “prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction.”

Mao kini ang unod sa desisyon sa Supreme Court En Banc sa kaso nga Atty. Hazel L. Meking v. Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, in his capacity as Secretary of the Department of Justice (G.R. No. 280455, Nov. 11, 2025).

Ang desisyon nga sinuwat ni Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao, the SC En Banc nag-ingon nga ang Department Circular No. 15, series of 2024, ang 2024 DOJ-National Prosecution Service Rules on Preliminary Investigation and Inquest Proceedings, usa ka balido nga gahom sa DOJ bahin sa prosecutorial processes.

Ubos sa bag-ong lagda, ang standard of proof sa mga preliminary investigations ug inquest, kinahanglan nga seguraduhon sa mga prosecutors nga ang ebidensiya sa pagpasaka og kaso batok sa usa ka tawo maglakip sa tanang elemento sa krimen ug dako ang purohan nga makonbikto.

Si Atty. Hazel L. Meking mikuwestiyon sa bag-ong lagda sa DOJ atubangan sa Korte Suprema kay matod pa nalapas niini ang gahom sa Labawng Hukmanan “to promulgate rules of pleading, practice, and procedure in all courts.”

Matod niya giusab niin ang Rule 112, Section 3(a) sa Rules of Criminal Procedure nga naglatid nga ang quantum of evidence sa preliminary investigations mao ang probable cause.

Gi-dismiss sa Korte Suprema ang iyang petisyon ug gidasonan ang desisyon niini sa A.M. No. 24-02-09-SC nga nag-ila sa gahom sa DOJ sa pagkapanaog sa ilang kaugalingong mga lagda sa preliminary investigations ug inquest proceedings.

Giklaro sa Korte Suprema nga ang gahom sa pagpakanaog og mga lagda sa mga hukmanan eksklusibo nga gahom sa Korte Suprema. Samtang ang preliminary investigation usa ka executive function, dili judicial function.

Ang preliminary investigation kabahin sa papel nga gigunitan sa usa ka prosecutor sulod sa Executive department, labi na ang pag-ila kon sakto ug igo ba ang sukaranan sa pagpasaka og kasong kriminal batok sa usa ka tawo.

Ang Korte Suprema miingon nga ila nang giila ang preliminary investigation nga usa ka “exclusive domain” sa mga prosecutors sa dihang ilang giusab ang Rules of Criminal Procedure sa 2005. Sa 2024, pinaagi sa A.M. No. 24-02-09-SC, ang Korte Suprema mimando sa pag-repeal sa nga probisyon sa Rule 112 nga dili motakdo sa mga lagda sa DOJ.

Giklaro usab sa Korte Suprema nga ang DOJ Rules alang lang sa preliminary investigations ug inquests nga gihimo sa mga prosecutors ug dili makadiktar sa mga korte.

Nagpabilin ang constitutional rule-making authority sa Korte Suprema sa mga judicial proceedings ingon man ang gahom niini sa pagkorehir sa grave abuse of discretion sa mga prosecutor nga nakalapas sa mga katungod ubos sa Konstitusyon.

Ang concurring opinion ni Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen nag-ingon nga ang gahom sa pag-prosecute sa mga krimen lakip sa mandato sa presidente ubos sa Konstitusyon “to ensure the faithful execution of laws.” Busa ang DOJ nga representante sa executive branch dunay gahom sa pagpakanaog sa ilang mga lagda.

Gikutlo usab niini ang kaso nga Salta v. Court of Appeals (G.R. No. L-42973 July 3l, 1986) nga nagkanayon: “A preliminary investigation is intended to protect the accused from the inconvenience, expense, and burden of defending himself in a formal trial until the reasonable probability of his guilt has first been ascertained in a fairly summary proceeding by a competent officer. It is also intended to protect the State from having to conduct useless and expensive trials.”

Midugang kini sa pag-ingon, “Section 1, Rule 112 of the present Rules of Court states that it is conducted for the purpose of determining whether there is sufficient ground to engender a well-founded belief that a crime cognizable by the court has been committed and that the respondent is probably guilty thereof and should be held for trial. The preliminary investigation proper is, therefore, not a judicial function. It is a part of the prosecution’s job, a function of the executive.” (edbarrita@gmail.com)