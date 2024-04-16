Barrita: Sedition

Gikataho nga nanawagan si kanhi House Speaker ug karon Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez sa mga sakop sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ug sa Philippine National Police (PNP) nga mo-withdraw sa ilang suporta sa pangulo.

Matod pa sa taho, si Alvarez niingon, “Please withdraw your support to the chief executive. Pag po nagwithdraw kayo ng suporta sa kanya, wala na siyang ibang magagawa kundi bumaba sa pwesto nya.”

Tungod niini, si Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo namahayag nga angay nga pasakaan gilayon si Alvarez og kaso’ng sedisyon.

Matod niya, “Clearly, what former Speaker Alvarez remarked during a rally in Tagum City falls within the purview of sedition.”

Ang sedisyon ubos sa Article 138 sa Revised Penal Code (RPC) mao ang publikong pag-alsa batok sa gobyerno.

Apan si Alvarez igo lang nga niawhag sa AFP ug PNP sa pag-withdraw sa ilang suporta sa Pangulo. Hayan nga ari siya maigo sa inciting to sedition ubos sa Article 142 sa RPC.

Kini nagkanayon, “The penalty of prision correccional in its maximum period and a fine not exceeding 2,000 pesos shall be imposed upon any person who, without taking any direct part in the crime of sedition, should incite others to the accomplishment of any of the acts which constitute sedition, by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, cartoons, banners, or other representations tending to the same end, or upon any person or persons who shall utter seditious words or speeches, write, publish, or circulate scurrilous libels against the Government of the Philippines, or any of the duly constituted authorities thereof...”

Ang mga pulong adunay gahom. Busa ang usa ka pamahayag mahimo’ng makapainit sa katawhan o kaha usa ka pundok sa katawhan nga moalsa batok sa kagamhanan ug sa mga nangagamhanan sa nasod.

Samtang duha ka mga magbabalaod, sila si Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel ug Lanao del Norte 1st District Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, ningpahimangno kang Alvarez sa pagmatngon sa iyang mga pamulong kay mogawas nga ang iyang pamahayag usa ka “unbecoming of a House of Representatives member.”

Posible nga mag-atubang si Alvarez og ethics case sa House of Representatives tu­ngod sa iyang gipamulong, matod pa ni Dimaporo.

Gihimo ni Alvarez ang maong panawagan sa usa ka rally sa Tagum City, Davao del Norte, niadtong Dominggo. Nitambong sa maong rally si kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Apan ang AFP ug PNP nisalikway sa panawagan ni Alvarez.

Si AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. miingon, “The AFP remains to be a professional organization. We have a very clear mandate. We will protect the Constitution and we will follow the duly constituted authorities. In other words, we will follow the chain of command. The President is our commander in chief.”

Samtang si PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo niingon nga ang ilang loyalty anaa sa Konstitusyon ug sa katawhang Pilipinhon.

Matod niya, “Let us spare our uniformed personnel from such political matters ... There is no basis right now for us to remove or withdraw support from the duly constituted authorities and we should respect this.” (edbarrita@gmail.com)