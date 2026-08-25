Barrita: Tulubagon sa ginikanan sa krimen sa menor nga anak

Tungod sa mga panghitabo sa mga menor de edad nga tinun-an nga namusil sa eskwelahan ug nisangpot sa kamatayon ug pagkaangol, nitumaw ang pangutana kon unsay tulubagon sa mga ginikanan sa mga menor de edad nga nakahimo sa ingon nga krimen.

Subay sa Republic Act No. 9344, ang “Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006” nga gipasar niadtong Abril 23, 2006, walay tulubagong kriminal ang mga menor de edad nga nakahimo og krimen.

Ang Section 6 niini nagkanayon, “Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility. – A child fifteen (15) years of age or under at the time of the commission of the offense shall be exempt from criminal liability.” Walay tulubagong kriminal ang bata nga nagpangedaron og 15 anyos ug ubos pa sa 15 anyos.

Ang samang balaod nidugang, “A child above fifteen (15) years but below eighteen (18) years of age shall likewise be exempt from criminal liability and be subjected to an intervention program, unless he/she has acted with discernment, in which case, such child shall be subjected to the appropriate proceedings in accordance with this Act.”

Ang menor nga nag-edad sobra sa 15 anyos apan ubos sa 18 anyos, walay tulubagong kriminal, gawas lang kon duna siya’y discernment. Unsa man kining gitawag nga discernment?

Ang termino nga “discernment,” nga gigamit sa Article 12(3) sa Revised Penal Code (RPC), gihatagan og kahulogan sa Korte Suprema sa kaso nga People vs. Doquena, 68 Phil. 580 (1939), sa pag-ingon:

“The discernment that constitutes an exception to the exemption from criminal liability of a minor…, who commits an act prohibited by law, is his mental capacity to understand the difference between right and wrong x x x” Sa yano nga pagkasulti, mao kini ang kapasidad sa pagsabot hain ang sakto, hain ang sayop.

Human sa exception sa tulubagong kriminal, ari kita sa tulubagong sibil. Ang Section 6 nipadayon sa pag-ingon, “The exemption from criminal liability herein established does not include exemption from civil liability, which shall be enforced in accordance with existing laws.”

Subay niini, gilatid sa Article 101, sa RPC ang tulubagong sibil niadtong mga tawo nga imbecile ug insane ug mga menor de edad nga way discernment. Ang manubag mao kadtong mga tawo nga adunay “legal control or authority” ngadto kanila, gawas lang kon wa sila’y sayop o wa magdanghag.

Sa kaso nga Libi v. Intermediate Appellate Court, ang Supreme Court en banc nihubad sa maong probisyon ug nag-ingon nga “direct and primary” ang civil liability sa mga ginikanan kansang mga anak nga menor nakahimo og krimen.

Matod sa Korte Suprema, “Accordingly, just like the rule in Article 2180 of the Civil Code, under the foregoing provision the civil liability of the parents for crimes committed by their minor children is likewise direct and primary, and also subject to the defense of lack of fault or negligence on their part, that is, the exercise of the diligence of a good father of a family.”

Ang depensa sa mga ginikanan mao ang “exercise of the diligence of a good father of a family” aron malikayan ang maong panghitabo. Kon way diligence of a good father of a family, ang tulubagong sibil sa mga ginikanan, “direct and primary.”

(edbarrita@gmail.com)