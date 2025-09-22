‘Basher’ ni Lolypop, napriso

Gisikop sa mga awtoridad ang usa ka Facebook user nga giingong nagpakatap og peke ug makadaot nga pamahayag nga gitumong kang Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon mahitungod sa P20 milyunes nga Maguikay Skywalk project.

Ang dinakpan nga si Redmon Colina nga nag-atubang og kasong cyber libel gidala sa Mandaue City Police Office human gi-serve ang warrant of arrest batok kaniya sa alas 10 sa buntag niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 22, 2025.

Dihang gipangutana siya mahitungod sa mga pasangil batok kaniya, si Colina niingon nga nagtuo siya nga ang kaso batok kaniya “hinimo-himo lang,” gumikan kay na-dismiss na kini.

Matod niya nga ang naunang kaso batok kaniya nga naglambigit ni Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon na-dismiss na.

“Do you remember the post I made at the skywalk, ma’am? That was already dismissed, ma’am. In their evidence, they even included the part where Congresswoman Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Dolores Mabanag Ouano-Dizon and Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ M. Ouano were praying. The caption I wrote included a Bible verse, but I also said their prayer was not sincere. That is what they used to charge me with libel, ma’am. I was surprised why it was considered libel when it was only my opinion,” sigon ni Colina.

“That was not really about Cong. Lolypop, ma’am. That was dismissed. It was a published statement that was dismissed, and yet that is what they filed against me here. This happened during the election season,” dugang niya.

Gikompirma ni MCPO Station 1 Commander Police Major Philip John Dealagdon Libres nga pinaagi sa balidong warrant ang pagkasikop ni Colina.

“Our warrant server implemented the warrant against Redmon Colina for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act 10175,” ingon ni Libres.

Gipasabot niya nga dali ra na-serve ang warrant kay naka-standby man ang ilang team sa korte.

“Every morning, the warrant servers stay in court. This was just timely. The warrant of arrest is dated September 22, 2025, and since the server knew the location, it was immediately served,” matod ni Libres.

“For new warrants of arrest, they are served quickly. Sometimes, other stations even compete to access them first. In this case, it just so happened our warrant server was the first to access, print, and serve it,” dugang niya.

Namatikdan ni Libres nga ang kaso konektado sa cyber libel nga gi-file ubos sa hurisdiksyon sa MCPO Station 2 sa Barangay Subangdaku, Dakbayan sa Mandaue.

“Ang kaso diay gyud kay sa Station 2 man na, kay mao man na ilahang area of responsibi-lity. Pero na-serve lang namo kay na-secure man sa amo’ng warrant server. Ang piyansa gi-set og P10,000,” ingon niya.

Gisulayan og kuha ning maong pamantalaan ang habig ni Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon, apan wala pa siya motubag.

Kahinumdoman nga niduso og criminal complaint ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 batok ni Colina tungod sa pag-post sa social media og makadaot nga mga pamahayag nga gitumong kang Ouano-Dizon kabahin sa skywalk.

Ang reklamo nga gisang-at niadtong Abril 10, 2025, nag-akusar kang Colina sa paglapas sa Republic Act 10175 o ang Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Sumala sa usa ka press release sa NBI 7, si Colina “nag-post og daghang mga makadaot nga mensahe ug hulagway sa lainlaing petsa ug okasyon” ubos sa iyang Facebook account ug kini nga mga materyal “gitumong batok kang Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon.”

Lakip sa maong mga post, ang labing kontrobersyal mao ang gimaniobra nga quote card nga nagpakita sa hulagway ni Ouano-Dizon, sa selyo sa House of Representatives, ug sa pamahayag nga mabasa:

“Kung wala mo nalipay sa 20 million nga Skywalk ayaw mo og agi diha. Para ra na sa mga Mandauehanon nga kahibaw mo-appreciate sa akong project.” / ABC