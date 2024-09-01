Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño dunay 'dress code' sugod karong Oktubre 1

Moimplementar og dress code ang Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu (BMSN) alang sa mga tawong mosulod sa maong dapit sugod karong Oktubre 1, 2024.

Sa usa ka anunsyo nga gi-post sa BMSN official Facebook page niadtong Septiyembre 1, ang Augustinian Friars sa Basilica Community nimando sa tanang mga turista ug manimba nga motuman ning bag-ong lagda.

Gipahimangnuan sab ang tanang mga bisita nga kon maimplementar na ang bag-ong lagda, ang simbahan dili na mopahuwam og shawls sa entrance.

“Effective October 1, 2024, the Basilica will no longer provide shawls for all visitors. To maintain the solemnity of our worship space, those arriving in attire deemed unsuitable for worship or who attempt to wear shawls rented outside the Basi­lica will be denied entry,” tipik sa anunsyo sa BMSN.

Gimugna ang bag-ong lagda aron pagpakita og respeto sa pagkasagrado sa simbahan ug masunod ang standards sa ubang mga simbahan ug shrines sa tibuok kalibutan.

Tipik sa anunsyo sa BMSN nag-ingon nga gisugyotan ang mga turista nga dili moduaw sa mga adlaw nga Biyernes ug Dominggo kon dili kini moapil sa liturgical services.

Si Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera, kinsa usa ka deboto ug tourism committee chairperson, niingon nga wala’y negatibong impact ang bag-ong lagda sa sektor sa turismo.

“It is really the prerogative of the church to come up with guidelines to preserve the sacredness of the Basilica. I would say there is no problem. We will disseminate and discuss the information to all our tour operators to be properly advised on what to wear and not,” batbat ni Pesquera.

Sa ipatuman nga dress code sa BMSN, ang gitugotan ra mao ang collared blouses with sleeves, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts or collared shirts, t-shirts ug long sleeve shirts. Puwede sab ang knee-length long skirts, dresses with sleeves, office wear or smart casual clothing ug jeans/slacks.

Sa footwear, ang mga babaye gi-require nga magsul-ob og closed shoes o strapped sandals samtang closed shoes o slide sandals sa mga lalaki.

Samtang, kalo o caps, sando o bisan unsang sinina nga walay kwilyo ug sleeves, tank tops, tubes, spaghetti straps, sleeveless with plunging necklines, racerbacks o barebacks, low-waist pants o ripped jeans, ug bisan unsay mubo nga skirts ug shorts ang gidili.

Ang 460th Fiesta Señor upat ka buwan na lang ug gipaabot nga mohugpa ang mga deboto ug mga turista sa dapit. / DPC