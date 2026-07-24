Basketball, kultura idalit sa Japan B.League sa Manila

Sa pagpahigayon sa Japan B.League sa labing una niining overseas pre-season games sa Manila, nisaad ang professional basketball league sa Japan nga dili lang ang kalidad sa basketball sa ilang nasod ang ilang idalit, kon dili hasta ang ilang kultura.

Mao kini ang gipabuhagay ni B.League Executive Officer Nao Okamoto sa interbyu sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

“Our uniqueness is the kind of entertainment part during games. In between halftime, even in the quarter break, we’re trying to bring entertainment 24/7. So it’s nonstop. So we’re trying to bring it, try to bring the same thing from Japan,” matod ni Okamoto.

“We want to show what the B.League is, not only for the quality of players, not only for the quality of basketball, but quality of entertainment could be another aspect for us to show,” dugang niya.

Ang B.League Manila Games ipahigayon karong Septiyemre 9-10, 2026, sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City diin magkombati ang Levanga Hokkaido ug Gunma Crane Thunders nga pulos adunay pambatong Pinoy sa ilang tagsatagsa ka puwersa nga pulos sakop sa Gilas Pilipinas.

Naa sa Levanga si Dwight Ramos samtang sakop sa Gunma si AJ Edu.

Ang B.League Manila Games tipik sa kasaulogan sa 70th anniversary sa diplomatic relations tali sa Pilipinas ug Japan. / ESL