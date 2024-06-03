BC nagpanikad sa pagbalik ni KP

Nanghinaot ang Boston Celtics nga makabalik na pagduwa ang pambato nilang sentro nga si Kristaps Porzingis sa Game 1 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals batok sa Dallas Mavericks.

Gipasabot sa usa sa mga sinaligan sa Celtics nga si Jrue Holiday, gikinahanglan nila ang presensya ni Porzingis sa pagpakigbatok sa Mavericks nga pangulohan sa panagpares nila ni Luka Doncic ug Kyrie Irving.

“KP is one of the best scorers. He’s one of our best rim protectors,” matod ni Holiday.

“We can’t wait for him to be back and be a part of this on the court.” / AP