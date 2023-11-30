Beauty, mas bilib ni Gabby sa 'Stolen Life'

Kon bilib si Gabby Concepcion sa kamaayo moarte ni Beauty Gonzalez, apan mas bilib ang aktres sa beteranong aktor tungod sa ka propesyonal niini.

“Such a gentleman. He takes good care of me and Carla (Abellana) on the set. He’s very positive, always fun, good vibes. He doesn’t make us feel awkward on the set,” pabuhagay ni Beauty atol sa media con sa ilang teleseryeng “Stolen Life” sa Sugbo.

Isip pasalamat, matod ni Gabby ngadto ni Beauty, “ililibre kita, promise.”

Komedya usab ni Beauty: “Thank you my dear heart,” nga nakapabahakhak sa audience. (Ang “Dear Heart” mao ang title sa reunion concert ni Gabby ug Sharon Cuneta sa Nustar Hotel niadtong Oktubre nga gihugopan sa ilang Cebuano fans).

Ang “Stolen Life” naghubit sa estorya sa manag-agaw nga Lucy (Beauty) ug Farrah (Carla Abellana) nga magkaribal ug parehong kamao sa “astral projection” diin mahimo nilang ibalhin ang kalag sa tawo sa laing lawas.

“Mas maraming ginawa itong (Stolen Life) kalokohan and I enjoyed it a lot. It’s fun, kakaiba, mas creative, mas expressive yung expressions ko dito, iba ta­laga yung hugot ko dito,” paambit ni Beauty.

Apan giklaro ni Gabby nga dili kaayo bug-at ang iyang papel sa “Stolen Life” kon itandi nilang Beauty ug Carla nga puros dual role ang karakter.

“Wala akong masyadong experience doon sa shifting ng characters. Ang nagtrabaho talaga dito itong si Beauty at si Carla kasi nagpapalitan sila.”

“Yeah, it’s really hard to do dual characters,” sagbat ni Beauty. “But with the guidance of our director (Jerry Lopez Sineneng) and with the help of the production and its team mas lalong napapaganda. And the script is beautifully written.”

Ang “Stolen Life” nagsugod niadto lang Nov. 13 nga makita sa Lunes hangtod sa Biyernes, 3:20 p.m. sa GMA Afternoon Prime ug Pinoy Hits.