Beermen, Bolts magbinuk-anay

Buakon sa San Miguel Beermen ug Meralco Bolts ang ilang panagtabla sa panagharong nila’g balik karong alas 7:30 sa gabii, Biyernes, Hunyo 14, 2024, sa Game 5 sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 48 Philippine Cup finals series sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sa pagpangulo sa Sugboanong higante nga si June Mar Fajardo, ang Beermen mao ang nakatabla sa best-of-seven series pinaagi sa kadaugan sa Game 4, 111-101, niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii, Hinyo 12, 2024.

Mao kini ang labing unang higayon ning maong series nga nakaabot sila og 100 puntos ug tinguha nilang mas doblihon nila ang ilang paningkamot aron matilawan ang bintaha sa series sa labing unang higayon.

Nasayod niini ang Bolts ug seguradong dili kini basta-basta magpalupig.

“It’s back to square one and it’s our turn to punch back,” matod sa usa sa mga sinaligan sa Bolts nga si Chris Newsome, kinsa nirehistro og career-high 40 puntos sa Game 4.

“We got a day of rest and then we’re back at it Friday. It’s going to be a grind-out for the rest of the series. We’re going to have the energy, we’re going to refocus, stay and get back to playing Meralco basketball.”

Sa Game 4, nakaduwa na’g balik ang duha sa mga sinaligan sa Beermen nga sila si Terrence Romeo ug Vic Manuel, kinsa natakabang og dako sa ilang kadaugan,

“We talked about trusting one another and sharing the ball. If we do that, our offense will come,” matod ni Beermen coach Jorge Gallent.

“And it showed in Game 4. We had 111 (points), this is the highest output in this series. So it’s just the mindset of these players to trust one another and to share the ball. That’s the philosophy.”

Gawas nila ni Fajardo, Romeo ug Manuel, ang Beermen mosalig sab og maayo nila ni CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, ug Mo Tautuaa.

Sa ilang bahin, ang Bolts mosalig sab og maayo nila ni Chris Banchero, Cliff Hodge, Allein Maliksi, Bong Quinto ug Brandon Bates. / ESL