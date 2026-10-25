Beermen, Ginebra Gin Kings magpainit sa PBA q’finals

Magbangga ang duha ka higante nga San Miguel beermen ug fan-favorite Ginebra Gin Kings sa best-of-five quarterfinals match sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup nga sugdan karong Martes, Oktubre 27, 2026 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ang Gin Kings nibangon gikan sa hapit nga pagkatagak ngadto sa ikatulong pwesto sa team standings, human nila gitumba ang uwahing kontra sa elimination rounds, ang Blackwater Bossing, 101-96, niadtong Sabado.

Nidaog ang Gin Kings sa tulo sa ilang katapusang upat ka duwa para mosaka sa standing.

"First, let me say it was a tough group," matod pa ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"We had to work our way back and still made the playoffs as the third seed. It didn't look that way early on, and we had to scratch and claw our way back. For that, I'm proud and pleased with our guys," dugang ni Cone.

Nipabuto si Jordan Murphy og 22 puntos aron pangulohan ang Gin Kings, samtang si Troy Rosario niamot og 17 puntos, Nidugang usab si RJ Abarrientos og 14 puntos, si Jonathan Grey nitunol og 10 puntos, samtang si Scottie Thompson ug Japeth Aguilar nihatag og 10 puntos matag-usa. / RSC