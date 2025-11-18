Beermen nagpanikad sa umaabot niining tahas batok sa Tropong 5G

Gihangop ni San Miguel Beermen coach Leo Austria ang umaabot nilang duwa batok sa TNT Tropang 5G nga daw usa ka playoff nga kombati inig balik sa aksyon sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo City.

"We want to treat the game like it is a playoff match, complete with the atmosphere," matod ni Austria, nga napatik sa www.pba.ph.

Sugod karong Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 19, 2025, ang PBA dili mopahigayon og mga duwa sulod sa duha ka semana isip suporta sa Gilas Pilipinas nga nangandam na og sugod alang sa kampanya niini sa first window sa Fiba World Cup Asian Cup Qualifiers nga magsugod karong Nobiyembre 28.

Ang Beermen ug Tropang 5G kasamtangang natanggong sa four-way tie sa 5-2 nga rekord kauban ang Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots ug Converge FiberXers.

Ang modaog tali sa Beermen ug Tropang 5G makabaton og mas hayag nga poruhan nga makasulod sa Top 4 nga maghatag og twice-to-beat nga bintaha inig abot sa quarter-finals.

"We are close to the end of the elimination round and the standings are close. That is why we want to go all out for the top spots that will ensure the twice-to-beat advantage," dugang ni Austria. / ESL