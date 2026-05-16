Bela midistansiya sa iyang Tito Robin Padilla

Usa-usa nga gitubag ni Bela Padilla ang mga isyu nga may kalambigitan sa iyang Tito Robin Padilla.

Ang lola ni Bela ug ang mama ni Robin nga si Eva Cariño-Padilla ang magsuon.

Nagsugod ni dihang gisaway sa basher si Bela nga nagkanayon, “Yay for you speaking up about bato’s case pero why r u silent about your incompetent tito na sinama mo pa sa project mo.”

Apan matod ni Bela nga wala siya masayod sa partisipasyon ni Robin sa Blood vs Duty. Si Bela nigawas sa maong serye niadto pang December 2025, samtang si Robin karon na’ng April 2026.

“Sorry, but, what? I’m also assigned projects too. I was cast in this project in December. My uncle was added on recently. I have no power whatsoever in casting decisions. Hindi nga ako ang pinakamalaking muka sa poster I don’t see anyone else from the cast being asked here,” esplika pa sa aktres.

“Has he added me in any of his films/shows previously? Get your facts straight. We work and are managed separately,” dugang pa niya.

Matod sab ni Bela nga dili tungod kay pag-umangkon siya ni Robin pareho na sila og baruganan ug pagtuo labi na sa nahitabo sa iyang tito karon sa Senado.

“Growing up, my Tito Robin was kind to me and my family. I will be forever grateful for this. But as our careers flourished and took different directions, with him entering politics, our personal encounters have become scarcer. Our ideologies also differed. I do not live close to my uncle,” sey pa ni Bela.

“We are related but we manage to agree to disagree. I remain grateful to his kindness, but I also maintain an independent and personal sense of being in charge of my career, choices and convictions,” pasabot sa aktres.