Berlanga posibleng sunod makontra ni Alvarez

Usa na ka tradisyon ni Mexican legend Saul “Canelo” Alvarez nga moaway siya atol sa Mexican Independence weekend matag buwan sa Septiyembre apan ning puntoha, wala pa’y napili nga kontra ang iyang kampo.

Si Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn, kinsa maoy nag-promote og unom sa katapusang siyam ka mga away ni Alvarez, nagkanayon nga nakatakda karong Septiyembre 14, 2024, ang sunod nga away sa super middleweight superstar.

Matod ni Hearn nga posibleng ang mahimong kontra ni Alvarez ning petsaha mao si Edgar Berlanga, ang wala’y pildeng super middleweight contender nga sakop sab sa Matchroom.

“When you look at the options ... who else is there to fight? Alvarez has two mandatories, one is (IBF mandatory) William Scull, who I’d never heard of before in my life. With all due respect to him, I’m sure he’s a good fighter,’ batbat ni Hearn nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

“And the other is [WBA mandatory] Edgar Berlanga, who is a Puerto Rican knockout artist. He’s fought on ESPN and DAZN. Everybody knows him, and it’s a competitive fight. So I think he’ll fight Berlanga next.”

Si Berlanga adunay 22-0, 17KOs nga rekord samtang si Alvarez naggunit og 61-2-2, 39KOS nga baraha. / ESL