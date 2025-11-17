Bersamin, Pangandaman mi-resign

Gidawat ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang resignation nila ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, pahibalo sa Malacañang niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 17, 2025.

“Both officials respectfully offered and tendered their resignations out of delicadeza,” matod pa ni Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

Si Finance Secretary Ralph Recto maoy gitudlo nga Executive Secretary.

Samtang ang Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs nga si Frederick Go mao nay bag-ong Finance Secretary. / PNA