BHWs wa nangolekta'g bayad

Giklaro sa Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) sa Central Visayas nga wala kini mangolekta og bayad isip registration fee sa ilahang mga kalihokan.

Kini subay sa mga reklamo nga ilahang nadawat gikan sa mga provincial health office ug municipal health office sa mga indibidwal nga nga nagparon-ingnon nga miyembro sa federation ug nangolekta og kwarta.

Ang maong reklamo nakapakurat sa mga kadagkuan sa DOH 7 sa ilegal nga pagpangayo og kuwarta sa saad nga ipa-miyembro sa Federation of Barangay Health Workers sa Central Visayas (BHWs-CV).

Sa pamahayag ni BHWs-CV President nga gi-post niini sa Facebook, ilahang gihimakak ang maong alegasyon, "nor do we require them to make any specific purchases to become members of this federation."

Ang DOH 7 miklaro nga wala silay gipatuman o gihatagan og katungod nga mangolekta ang BHWs og kwarta isip registration fee. o kaha kontribusyon.

“The DOH Central Visayas CHD clarifies that it does not sanction or approve the collection of any amount from the BHWs for event registration in its activities, nor does the agency require the purchase of any product as a requirement for membership in any BHW federation,” tipik sa pamahayag sa DOH 7./ CDF