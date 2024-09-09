BI: Alice Guo wala moagi sa immigration

Gipahibawo sa Bureau of Immigration (BI) nga ang na-dismiss nga mayor sa Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo ilegal nga mibiya sa nasud sa dihang ang iyang pasaporte way marka gikan sa Philippine immigration.

“We have reviewed the contents of her passport upon her arrival and found out that she has the same immigration stamps as her alleged sister Shiela… No Philippine stamps were found in both passports, showing that they left the country illegally without undergoing regular immigration inspection,” matod pa ni BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 9.

Si Tansingco nagkanayon nga ang BI mihimo gilayon og pakisusi sa pasaporte ni Guo nga iyang gipresentar sa iyang pag-abot sa nasud Indonesia.

Ang passport ni Guo giluwatan niadtong Septiyembre 4, 2020 sa Angeles Pampanga nga valid hangtod na sa tuig 2030 ug natala sab nga natawo siya sa Tarlac, Tarlac.

Samtang, mipasabot si Tansingco sa kontrobersiyal nga hulagway nila ni Guo ug ahente sa BI sa pagkasikop niini sa Indonesia

“Just like our colleagues at the NBI, we believe this has been misinterpreted, as the agents were just elated having completed the operation successfully.

“There is no inappropriate conduct, and no disrespect was intended. We take our work seriously and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism,” sigun pa ni Tansingco.

Ang mga giluwatang pamahayag ni Guo atol sa Senate hearing niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 9 maghatag og tubag sa iyang illegal departure ingon man ang kahatagan og katin-awan ang pagtumaw sa illegal gambling sa nasud. / LMY