Bilyarista nga si Manas nalipay sa 2025 Reyes Cup

Apil sa mokombati ang batan-on nga bilyarista ug sikat karon online nga si AJ Manas para sa Team Asia sa Reyes Cup 2025.

Apan imbes nga ma-pressure siya sa dako nga responsibilidad, ang 19-anyos nga cue artist gikan sa Antipolo City naglingaw sa higayon nga gihatag kaniya para makaduwa ug makontra ang labing maayo sa Asya.

“I'm proud to be part of Team Asia. It's an incredible honor for me to be part of the Reyes Cup and to be part of Team Asia," sigon ni Manas.

Si Manas kinsa nakabuhat og dako nga following online, mapainubsanon nga magdala sa parehas nga uniporme sa mga legendang sama nila ni Francisco “Django” Bustamante, two-time world champion Carlo Biado, ug US Open Aloysius Yapp sa upat ka adlaw nga torneyo nga nagsugod gahapon sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

"This is one of my biggest dreams," dugang niya.

Si Manas nagtuo nga ang pagkalakip sa team karon nakalabaw sa iyang daog sa 2023 Hanoi Junior Open ug 2024 WNT 99 Tournament.

"I'm excited and a little bit pressured, but we'll try to get that trophy," matod ni Manas. "We have the best coach in coach Django, we have Carlo Biado, we have Aloysius Yapp, Johann Chua, and Duong [Quoc Hoang]. So I'm excited to get out there and Team Rest of the World need to be ready for us.” / RSC