B.League modala og duwa sa Pilipinas

Gipahibalo sa Japan B.League nga magpahigayon og overseas game ang liga sa unang higayon ug dinhi kini duwaon sa Pilipinas karong Septiyembre 9-10 sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Magsangka ang duha ka sikat nga teams ang Levanga Hokkaido ug Gunma Crane Thunders diin gaduwa ang Gilas standouts nga si Dwight Ramos sa Hokkaido ug AJ Edu sa Thunders.

“We are truly delighted to host B.League’s first-ever overseas games in the Philippines, a country filled with passion for basketball,” matod ni B.League chairman Shinji Shimada.

“The Philippines has produced more Asia Special Quota players for B.LEAGUE than any other country/region, creating a special bond between us,” dugang niya.

Ang basketball event nagsilbi usab nga dakong selebrasyon alang sa ika-70 nga anibersaryo sa pormal nga diplomatikong relasyon tali sa Pilipinas ug sa nasod sa Japan. / RSC