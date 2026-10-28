Boatwright makaduwa na sa Gilas

Kompleto na ang naturalization process ni Bennie Boatwright ug andam na ang iyang Philippine passport, matod sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Mismong si SBP executive director Erika Dy ang nikompirmar niini niadtong Martes, Oktubre 27, 2026, atol sa SBP national congress.

“We have also finally completed the naturalization of PBA champion Bennie Boatwright. The process began in 2024, and we look forward to seeing him play for Gilas soon,” matod ni Dy, nga napatik sa www.gmanew.tv.

“His addition is something to look forward to as we continue working our way to Los Angeles 2028 (Olympics),” dugang ni Dy.

Si Boatwright, kinsa kanhi import sa San Miguel Beermen sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), makaduwa na sa Gilas Pilipinas sa November window sa FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. / ESL