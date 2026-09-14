BOC Cebu nakakolekta og P4.06B, milapas sa target sa Agusto

Nilapas sa revenue collection target alang sa Agusto 2026 ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu, human makakolekta og P4.062 billion itandi sa gitakdang target nga P3.975 billion.

Base sa preliminary collection report sa Port, mikabat sa P4,061,858,713.18 ang kinatibuk-ang nakolektang revenue, nga nilapas sa monthly target nga P3,975,002,780.97 og P86,855,932.21, o katumbas sa 2.19 porsiyentong surplus.

Nakatampo sa maayong performance ang lig-on nga koleksyon sa Subport of Mactan ug Subport of Dumaguete, nga parehong nilapas og dako sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka target alang sa Agusto.

Ang Subport of Mactan nakolekta og P534,792,471.76, itandi sa target nga P179,764,200 nga nagpakita og surplus nga P355,028,271.76, o 197.50 porsiyento nga labaw sa target.

Samtang, ang Subport of Dumaguete nakarekord og P683,860,642.10 nga koleksyon, komparar sa target nga P582,996,480.00.

Kini nilapas sa ilang target og P100,864,162.10, o katumbas sa 17.30 porsiyento nga labaw sa target.

Gipasidunggan ni District Collector Atty. Zsae Carrie C. De Guzman ang maayong performance sa koleksyon ngadto sa mas gipalig-on nga revenue monitoring, hustong valuation ug assessment, ug hiniusang paningkamot sa mga personnel sa Port aron maseguro ang epiktibo nga pagkolekta sa legal nga mga buhis ug duties.

“This achievement reflects the consistent work of our personnel and the cooperation of our stakeholders. Beyond meeting our revenue responsibilities, we remain focused on ensuring that our processes are efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of the trading community,” matod ni District Collector De Guzman.

Padayon nga hugot nga gibantayan sa Port ang ilang collection performance ug gipalig-on ang koordinasyon tali sa nagkadaiyang opisina aron maseguro ang tukmang assessment, tukma sa panahon nga pagkolekta, ug pagsunod sa mga balaod ug regulasyon sa customs. / PR