Bohol, Sugbo misilyo sa sisterhood agreement

Labing unang hiniusang tigom ang gihimo sa kagamhanan sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo alang sa tinguha pag-umol og sisterhood agreement tali sa kagamhanan sa Lalawigan sa Bohol ug Lalawigan sa Sugbo sa Nobiyembre 18, 2024.

Ang duha ka legislative bodies sa duha ka mga lokalidad magsabot sa mga posibling lagda nga hiusahan alang sa pagpalambo sa duha ka mga probinsiya ubos sa Rehiyon 7.

Lakip sa tinguha sa duha ka mga lugar ang padayong pagsaka sa ekonomiya niini ilabi na sa bahin sa turismo ug kultura.

Si Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado nagkanayon nga ang maong lakang nahisubay sa tinguha sa kalinaw, kalambuan ug kolaborasyon sa matag hanay.

“The problems that we faced transcend our boundaries and affect our lives of both Cebuanos and Boholanos, we must cooperate in everything we do. We must ensure that the entire Central Visayas Region has what it takes to become a beacon of inspiration to other regions showcasing the partnership is the way forward across all government service,” matod ni Aumentado sa Nobiyembre 18, 2024.

Ang Rehiyon 7 kanhi gilangkuban sa lalawigan sa Sugbo, Bohol, Negros Oriental ug Siquijor.

Apan sa nasayran duha ka mga probinsiya na lang ang nahabilin ubos sa Rehiyon 7 human nahimo nang hiniusang rehiyon ang Negros Oriental ug Siquijor ubos sa Negros Island Region (NIR).

Samtang sa iyang bahin si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia nagtuo nga bisan pa man og duha na lang ka mga lalawigan ang rehiyon, mahimo gihapon kining molambo pinaagi sa pagtinabangay.

“We can share our stories with one goal in mind, to send that signal to the entire country: Watch out! Watch out! what is left of Region 7, you have just given us the opportunity to become the economic powerhouse of the Visayas, and who knows, perhaps even the entire country,” matod ni Garcia sa Nobiyembre 18, 2024.

Ang maong sisyon gipangulohan nila ni Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III ug Bohol Vice Governor Tita Baja. / ANV