Bol Bol nagpanikad na sa PBA debut

Andam na nga mopasunda­yag sa iyang abilidad sa Filipino fans ang 7-foot-3 ng si Bol Bol sa umaabot nga Com­missioner’s Cup sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 nga sugdan karong Marso 11, 2026.

Ang high-profile import nga kanhi NBA player kinsa niduwa sa Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic ug Phoenix Suns, mao ang pambato sa TNT Tropang 5G sa mid-season conference sa PBA.

“I’m very excited because I know how much this country loves basketball and I’ll just think it will be a cool expe­rience,” padayag ni Bol sa interbiyu sa Tropang 5G Facebook page.

Ang 26-anyos nga si Bol maoy gilauman sa Tropang 5G nga modala sa franchise ngadto sa malampuson nga pagdepensa sa ilang titulo.

“Just to come in and play hard and win as many games as we can possibly,” matod niya.

Tungod sa iyang popularidad isip higante nga bigman, gilantaw nga makadugang si Bol ug viewing fans sa PBA.

“Just make sure we can get as much people to the games as we can , fill up the crowd and have a really good season,” padayag ni Bol.

Si Bol na-draft isip 44th overall pick sa Miami Heat ug gi-trade ditso sa Denver Nuggets sa 2019 Rookie Draft.

Sa iyang NBA career nag-a­verage si Bol og 6.2 puntos, 3.5 re­bounds ug 54.5 per­centage shooting sa field. / RSC