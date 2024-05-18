Bolts mobalos sa Gin Kings

Mga duwa karon:

3:00 P.M — Ginebra Gin Kings batok Meralco Bolts (Game 2)

6:15 P.M — San Miguel Beermen batok Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Game 2)

Mas kusog nga boltahi ang bitbiton sa Meralco Bolts sa tumong nga makabalos sa Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings sa Game 2 sa ilang best-of-seven semifinals duel sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup karong adlawa, Mayo 19, 2024, sa Mall of Asia Arena sa kaulohan.

Gihubog sa fan-favorite Gin Kings ang Bolts, 92-88, sa series opener niadtong Biyernes sa gabii aron kuhaon ang 1-0 nga labaw.

Nakabalik unta ang Bolts human malubong og 13 puntos apan gipaasa ra diay sila sa old rival nga Gin Kings.

Ang Bolts head coach nga si Luigi Trillo nanaad nga mas mowadwad ang iyang players sa Game Two karong alas 3 sa hapon.

Ang head coach sa Gin Kings nga si Tim Cone di pud mokompiyansa tungod kay taas pa ang series ug kahibalo siya sa kapasidad sa Bolts.

“The bottom line is it’s Game One,” sigon ni Cone “It’s a long series. It’s a lot of games ahead of us. It’s just nice to get the first one out of the way, as it always is in a series.”

“You want to get that one (series opener) and you put the other team on a reactive basis. But the bottom line is it’s one just one game. We’ve got a lot of games to play,” batbat ni Cone.

Ang Bolts ug Gin Kings dunay historic rivalry sa post season nga nakahatag og nindot nga aksiyon ngadto sa fans.

Di malimtan ang 2016 Governor’s Cup diin gibuak ni Justin Brownlee ang kasingkasing sa Bolts sa buzzer-beater nga tres aron langkaton ang kampiyunato.

Nag-abot sila pagbalik sa Governor’s Cup finals sa tuig 2017 ug semifinals sa 2020 diin nidaug gihapon ang Ginebra sa duha ka higayon.

Sa miaging tuig, nakadaug na gyud ang Bolts ug gitaktak ang Gin Kings sa quarterfinals.

Samtang sa pikas semis match-up, ang top-seeded San Miguel Beermen mosuway pag-inat sa ilang labaw batok sa Rain or Shine Elasto Painters human nidaug sa Game 1, 101-98, niadtong Biyernes

“Rain or Shine deserves to be in the semifinals. They’re a great team, they’re young,” matod pa ni San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. “It’s a good team, a well-balanced team and it’s well-coached.”

Sigon niya nga ang 15 ka turnovers sa San Miguel angay paubsan sa Game 2.

“Iyung turnovers nga, for us not to get into this situation,” ni Gallent.

“They are a running team so as much as possible they want you to commit turnovers and they want you to take bad shots. That’s their way of running the game, eh,” dugang niya. “If we do that, then we won’t have a chance defending them and, as what I’ve said, we can’t give them easy baskets. In the end we will have a hard time.”

Ang Sugbuanong higante nga si June Mar Fajardo maoy nagdala sa San Miguel sa Game 1 diin siya nimugna og 23 puntos sa efficient nga 8-of-11 shooting, 11 ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug tulo ka blocks. / RSC