BoT: Utang sa Pilipinas miabot na og P15.69T

Niabot ngadto sa P15.69 trilyon ang kinatibuk-ang outstanding nga utang sa National Government (NG) niadtong Hulyo 31, 2024, sumala sa Bureau of the Treasury (BoT), Martes, Septiyembre 3, 2024.

Ang BoT nag-ingon nga ang utang sa katapusan sa Hulyo P206.49 bilyon, o 1.3 porsyento nga labaw sa lebel sa katapusan sa Hunyo 2024.

Kini nag-ingon nga ang pag-usbaw nag-una tungod sa net issuance sa domestic ug external nga utang, nga mikabat sa P10.75 trilyon ug P4.94 trilyon, matag usa.

Ang pagsaka sa P180.03 bil­yunes o 1.7 porsyento sa domestic nga utang nag-una tungod sa P180.52 bilyunes nga net issuance sa government securities.

Ang domestic nga utang usab partially tempered sa P0.49 bilyon nga pagkunhod sa revaluation nga epekto sa peso ngadto sa US dollar appreciation, nga anaa sa P1 ngadto sa $58.488.

Gipasangil sa BoT ang P26.45 bilyon o 0.5 porsyento nga pagtaas sa mga langyaw nga utang sa net availments sa project loans nga P5.25 bilyon ug ikatulo nga currency upward revaluation nga P35.44 bilyon.

Apektado usab kini sa P14.23 bilyunes nga epekto sa peso appreciation batok sa US dollar.

“NG guaranteed obligations have increased by P1.14 billion or 0.3 percent from its end-June 2024 level to P344.79 billion as of end-July 2024. The rise in NG guarantees was mainly due to the P3.57 billion effect of third-currency adjustments against the US dollar which outweighed the P1.96 billion reduction from domestic and external net repayments as well as the P0.47 billion downward revaluation brought about by peso appreciation,” dason sa BoT.

"Since end-December 2023, NG guaranteed obligations have decreased by P4.65 billion or 1.3 percent," dugang sa BoT.