Brgy. Treasurer sa San Antonio giabsuwelto sa kaso’ng graft

Giabswelto sa Sandiganbayan ang usa ka kanhi barangay treasurer sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo gikan sa kasong graft nga naglambigit sa kapin PHP4 milyones nga public funds.

Apan giklaro sa korte nga kini nga desisyon alang ra sa kasong graft.

Nagpabilin gihapon nga guilty si Christopher Cacanindin, ang kanhi tresurero sa Barangay San Antonio, Dakbayan sa Sugbo, sa laing kaso nga iyang giatubang. ang malversation.

Niadtong Oktubre 2024, napalgan sa Cebu Regional Trial Court nga guilty si Cacanindin sa malversation ug graft, ug gisentensiyahan siya og hangtod 18 ka tuig alang sa unang kaso ug walo ka tuig alang sa kasong graft.

Sa gihimo'ng audit sa Cebu City office sa Commission on Audit (COA), nasuta nga ang akusado nakamugna og cash shortage nga mokabat sa P4.62 milyones gumikan sa mga koleksyon nga wala madeposito ug mga cash advance nga wala ma-liquidate sa iyang termino gikan sa Disyembre 1, 2013 hangtod Marso 2019.

Matod sa prosekusyon, sige og isyu si Cacanindin og nagkalain-laing tseke, gamit ang parehong mga transaksyon ug mga supporting attachment, sa susamang mga panahon isip bayad sa honorarium sa mga opisyal ug kawani sa barangay.

Giingon usab sa prosekusyon nga gipagawas sa akusado nga ang pundo sa barangay nauli na ngadto sa panudlanan pinaagi sa mga official receipts nga giisyu pipila ka bulan human sa mga petsa sa pag-encash, bisan ug way nahitabo nga tinuod nga pag-uli sa pundo.

Ang mga tseke nga giisyu isip bayad sa honorarium kay gimarkahan sa ulahi nga “refunded,” bisan pa man kon way cash nga nabalik.

Ang Sandiganbayan, sa pag-abswelto sa akusado sa graft, nagkanayon:

“the prosecution proved, at most, that there was a substantial shortage and that the barangay’s financial records reflected irregularities, but it failed to present sufficient evidence showing actual undue injury caused by the accused’s acts as charged, as distinct from the generalized audit deficiency found in the COA (Commission on Audit) reports. For that reason, the graft conviction cannot be sustained.”

“The demand for accountability should not be at the expense of well-meaning public officials who may have erred in the performance of their duties but have done so without a criminal mind. Our penal laws against corruption in government are meant to enhance, and not stifle, public service,” dugang sa korte.

“Any findings, conclusions, or matters relating to Cacanindin’s separate conviction for malversation are beyond the scope of the present review and shall not be passed upon herein...Thus, while the records may contain references to the malversation case, the Court refrains from examining its merits, as the correctness of that conviction is not the subject of this appeal,” matod sa korte. / PNA