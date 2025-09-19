Brice Hernandez misurender sa luxury vehicle ngadto sa ICI

Nisurender si kanhi assistant engineer sa Bulacan 1st District nga si Brice Hernandez sa usa sa iyang mga luxury vehicle sa Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) niadtong Biyernes, Septiyembre 19, 2025, isip porma sa kooperasyon sa imbestigasyon nga may kalabutan sa giingong iregularidad sa flood control projects.

“From the very start, Mr. Hernandez answered all questions freely and voluntarily without evasion and showed full cooperation,” matod pa ni ICI Chairperson Retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. sa iyang pamahayag.

Gani, si Hernandez nitunga human nga gi-subpoena niadtong Septiyembre 18.

“As a sign of good faith and his willingness to further cooperate with the Commission, Mr. Hernandez is voluntarily surrendering one of his luxury vehicles to the Commission, and others to follow. In the meantime, the testimony of Engr. Hernandez was adjourned and shall continue upon the directive of the Commission,” dugang ni Reyes.

Gisugdan na niadtong Biyernes ang imbestigasyon sa ICI uban nila ni kanhi DPWH Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, SGV Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo, ug ang special adviser ug investigator nga si Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Una nang gikompirma ni Senate President Tito Sotto nga si Hernandez nga gi-detain sa Senado human gisilotan sa contempt atol sa pagdungog sa Blue Ribbon committee, gidala ngadto sa ICI. Si Sotto niingon nga iyang gipirmahan ang mando nga nagtugot kang Hernandez nga motestigo.

Dugang pa, ang ICI niluwat og duha ka subpoena kang Hernandez: ang usa nagtugot kaniya nga motunga sa komisyon ug ang usa nagtugot nga iyang dad-on ang mga dokumento, rekord, o ebidensiya nga may kalabutan sa proseso.

MIKANTA NA

Matod ni Magalong, koope-ratibo si Hernandez sa ICI ug ilang nakuha ang mga “mahinungdanong” impormasyon gikan kaniya.

Gipadayag sab sa mayor nga isunod og surrender ni Hernandez ang iyang Ferrari nga nagkantidad og P58 milyunes, usa ka Lamborghini nga nagkantidad tali sa P30 milyunes hangtod P40 milyunes, ug pila ka mga motorsiklo.

Ang GMC SUV nga unang gisurender ni Hernandez gibanabana nga mokantidad ngadto sa P11 milyunes na sa P17 milyunes. /Sunstar Philippines