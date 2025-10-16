Brogdon miretiro human sa 9 ka seasons

Bisan pa bag-ohay lang siya nakapirma og kontrata ubos sa New York Knicks, ang kanhi Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon nakadesisyon nga moretiro na human sa siyam ka seasons sa National Basketball Association (NBA) kagahapon, Oktubre 16, 2025.

Sa miaging buwan nipirma si Brogdon og $3.3 million contract sa Knicks.

"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," sigon ni Brogdon.

"I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards.

"I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey,” dugang niya.

Suportado sa Knicks ang desisyon ni Brogdon kinsa kanhi Sixth Man of the Year pud

"Congrats on your retirement, Malcolm!" suwat sa Knicks sa social media "Best of luck in your next chapter."

Si Brogdon, 32, nga na-draft 36th overall tuig 2016, nakaduwa sa Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, ug Washington Wizards. / RSC