Bronny James gilabanan sa Lakers

Ang tag-iya sa Los Angeles Lakers nga si Jeanie Buss midepensa kang Bronny James luyo sa mga makabungog nga kritisismo nga ilang nadawat.

Si Bronny, ang anak ni LeBron James, napili sa Lakers nga 55th overall sa Rookie Draft, pero daghan ang misaway kay nahitabo kini tungod sa iyang amahan.

Daghan ang miingon nga sayang ang draft pick sa La­kers ug daghan pa untang players ang mas deserving sa maong posisyon.

Apan bisan pa niini, milaban si Buss kang Bronny.

“We need to give him a fair shot to prove he belongs in a La­kers uniform,” sigon ni Buss sa AM 570 LA Sports. “Everything we’ve seen—his work ethic, his resilience, especially given the pressure being the son of a superstar—shows that he’s committed and passionate about this. If we can fill our roster with players who have that same drive, the sky’s the limit.”

Si LeBron sige og balhin og teams. Nasulod kini sa Lakers tuig 2018 gikan sa Cleveland Cavaliers. / RSC