Brown maoy gusto nga magpa-trade?

Gibutyag sa kanhi Boston Celtics player ug kasamtangang NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine kagahapon, Martes, Oktubre 27, 2026 (PH time), nga mismong si Jaylen Brown ang nihangyo sa Celtics nga magpa-trade.

“My understanding of this thing is that he demanded to be traded. Not through the media, but to the organization,” matod pa ni Scalabrine.

Hugtanon kining gipanghimakak sa kampo ni Brown, kinsa sakop na karon sa Philadelphia 76ers.

“10,000% a lie,” asoy sa usa sa mga representante ni Brown. / Gikan sa wires