Brownlee mamungot sa Asia cup

Alang nila ni Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings coach Tim Cone ug resident import justin Brownlee, mokuha sila og dugang kadasig gikan sa ilang kapakyasan sa niaging Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup finals alang sa ilang kampanya sa umaabot nga second window sa FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Si Cone maoy coach samtang si Brownlee maoy naturalized player sa Gilas Pilipinas nga mo-host sa second window sa FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers karong Nobiyembre 21, 2024 batok sa New Zealand ug Nobiyembre 24 batok sa Hong Kong.

Ang nahisgutang mga duwa parehong ipahigayon sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Gipasabot ni Cone nga pareho sila ni Brownlee nga wala nakauyon sa ilang performance sa niaging Governors’ Cup finals series diin gipakyas sila sa TNT Tropang Giga, 4-2.

“He (Brownlee) is not exactly happy about the way he played. I’m not happy about the way we played. I’m not happy about the way I coached. So, you know, I’m motivated to bounce back,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Tinguha ni Cone nga mamungot sila ni Brownlee sa second window sa FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. “And when I have a motivated Justin, watch out,” matod ni Cone.

Gawas ni Bronwlee, ang ubang sakop sa 15-man pool sa Gilas mao sila si Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Kevin Quiambao, Mason Amos, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar ug backup naturalized player Ange Kouame. / ESL