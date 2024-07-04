Brownlee maoy Michael Jordan sa Pilipinas: Kai

Gihulagway ni Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto ang iyang kaubang si naturalized player Justin Brownlee nga maoy Michael Jordan sa Philippine basketball.

Kini human napangulohan ni Brownlee ang Gilas sa makapakugang nga kadaugan batok sa host ug world ranked No. 6 Latvia, 89-80, ning Huwebes sa kadlawon, Hulyo 4, 2024 (PH time) sa Olympic Qualifying Tournament sa Riga Arena.

“The world doesn’t really know much about Justin Brownlee, but for me, he’s the Michael Jordan of Philippine basketball,” matod sa 7’3” nga si Sotto.

“That’s what we expect him to do and that’s what he does every night. He just goes out there with his A-game every single night. He’s a great teammate, he’s a great player, and we’re very blessed, very lucky to have him.”

Si Brownlee nasubhan isip sakop sa Gilas sa final window sa 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Nagduwa siya sa Gilas dihang nakabaton kini og gold medals sa 2023 Southeast Asian Games sa Cambodia, ug 2023 Asian Games sa China. / ESL