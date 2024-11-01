Brownlee mi-congratulate ni Durham

Gipahalipayan ni Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings resident import Justin Brownlee ang iyang kaparang sa Meralco Bolts nga si Allen Durham human kini nakadesisyon nga moretiro na isip professional player.

Si Durham nagduwa sa Bolts sa kasamtangang Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup diin gipakyas sila ni Brownlee ug sa Gin Kings sa quarter-finals.

“Man, congratulations on an incredible career,” matod ni Brownlee ngadto kang Durham nga napatik sa www.spin.ph.

“He has been an incredible player, great player in the Philippines, and all over Asia. Just congratulations to the success.”

Sa PBA, katulo nag-abot sa champion series sila si Brownlee ug Durham nga giharos pagdaog ni Brownlee.

“It’s always a fun battle going against him. I appreciate the player that you are and more importantly, the person. Congrats to AD for his great career,” dugang ni Brownlee. / ESL