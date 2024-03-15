Brownlee moduwa sa Indonesia

Moduwa si Gilas Pilipinas na­turalized player Justin Brownlee sa Indonesian Basketball League isip usa ka import.

“Yeah, I will be playing abroad. I should be leaving on Sunday,” matod ni Brownlee nga napatik sa www.gmanew.tv.

Hinuon, wala mohatag og du­gang detalye ang resident import sa Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings.

Si Ginebra ug Gilas coach Tim Cone nipadayag og suporta ngadto kang Brownlee.

“We’re happy for him. Gives him some extra income and helps him stay sharp and in shape,” matod ni Cone.

Gibutyag ni Cone nga si Brownlee gihapon ang import sa Ginebra sa sunod komperensya sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Sa kasamtangan, nagpadayon ang Philippine Cup o All-Filipino conference sa PBA. (ESL)