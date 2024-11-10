Brownlee naglantaw og rematch kang RHJ

Wa gilimod ni Justin Brownlee sa Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings nga sakit sa iyang habig nga gipilde siya og duha ka sunodsunod nga Governors’ Cup Finals ni TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Napakyas si Brownlee sa ika­duhang higayon dihang gitiklopan na ug gitapos sa TNT ang championship series sa Game 6, 95-85, alang sa ikaduhang su­nodsunod nga titulo atubangan sa 14,000 fans sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Unang gipakamang si Brown­lee ni Hollis-Jefferson niadtong tuig 2023 sa Governors’ Cup gihapon.

“Good fight from our guys, proud of the team definitely with how far we’ve come. It just hurts a little bit coming up short but congratulations to TNT though,” sigon ni Brownlee.

Mobalik gihapon si Brownlee ug Hollis-Jefferson sa ilang teams alang sa Commissioner’s Cup. “Man, I hope so. We definitely would want to get back in the finals and would love to get a shot at them again,” sigon niini. / RSC