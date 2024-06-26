Bugas humay gipaabot mous-os og P9 matag kilo

Nipadayag og paglaum si House Speaker Martin Romualdez nga mous-os pag-ayo ang presyo sa bugas sa Hulyo nunot sa pagkunhod sa taripa sa impor­ted nga bugas.

Nakigtagbo si Romualdez niadtong Lunes, Hunyo 24, 2024, sa mga founder sa Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement (Prism) nga sila si Rowena Sadicon ug Orly Manuntag kinsa nipasalig nga ang presyo sa bugas mahimong mous-os og P9 matag kilo.

Matod niya, ang presyo sa well-milled rice makita nga mous-os sa Hulyo ngadto sa P45 hangtod sa P46 matag kilo, ug P47 ngadto sa P48 matag kilo sa premium rice.

Matod ni Romualdez, ang “ideal price” nga P29 ngadto sa P34 matag kilo, mahimong maabot sa Agusto.

“Here in Metro Manila, rest assured the reduced prices will be on the ground at P45 range. We are committed to this, and they (retailers, wholesalers, importers, rice millers) are committed to pass on savings out of reduced rice prices to consu­mers,” matod niya.

“Then you add our long term programs with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), we are anticipating that NIA could bring to the table P29 per kilo by August. We have budget allocation towards reaching this amount, government plans are being implemented. Hindi ito drawing,” dugang niya.

Niadtong Hunyo 20, si Presi­dente Ferdinand Macros Jr. niisyu sa Executive Order 62 nga nagbag-o sa import duty rates sa nagkalain-laing mga palaliton sama sa mga produkto sa hayop, mga tanom, mga panginahanglan sa tambal ug mga kemikal sa tinguha nga makunhuran ang epekto sa inflation ug mapanalipdan ang gahom sa pagpalit sa publiko.

“There is a need for a new multi-year and comprehensive tariff schedule that will provide a transparent and predictable tariff structure, and allow businesses to engage in medium- to long-term planning to improve productivity and competitiveness, facilitate trade, and enhance consumer welfare,” mabasa sa EO.

“The implementation of an updated comprehensive ta­riff schedule aims to augment supply, manage prices, and temper inflationary pressure of various commodities, consistent with the Philippine national interest and the objective of safeguarding the purchasing power of Filipinos,” kini nidugang. / TPM /SunStar Philippines