Buhi pa ang Mavs

Gilubong sa Dallas Ma­vericks ang Boston Celtics, 122-84, sa Game 4 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals ug nakalihay sa eliminasyon, Hunyo 15, 2024 (PH time).

Naghaguros ang opensa sa Dallas nga gipangulohan ni Luka Doncic ug Kyrie Irving sa sayong bahin sa duwa ug dali kining nakaposte og 61-35 nga labaw sa halftime.

Wa na magpagukod pa ang Dallas, gani nakapaburot kini sa ilang labaw ngadto sa 48 puntos.

Naglabaw gihapon ang Boston sa best-of-seven series, 3-1. Ang Game 5 duwaon sa Boston.

Sa first half pa lang, nakahimo na og 25 puntos si Doncic ug mihuman sa duwa nga dunay 29 puntos, lima ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug tulo steals, samtang si Irving mihatag og 21 puntos, upat ka rebounds ug unom ka assists.

Ang 38 puntos nga final margin maoy ikatulo nga labing dako nga labaw sa NBA Finals game, sunod sa Chicago batok Utah, 96-54, tuig 1998 ug Boston Celtics batok Los Angeles Lakers, 131-92, sa tuig 2008.

Ang head coach sa Mavericks nga si Jason Kidd nagkanayon nga desperado na sila nga makaduwa kay di sila gusto’ng mogawas lang sa Finals nga wa makasukol.

“It’s real simple. We don’t have to complicate this. This isn’t surgery,” matod ni Kidd. “Our group was ready to go. They were ready to celebrate and we made a stand. We were desperate. We’ve got to continue to keep playing that way. They’re trying to close the door. The hardest thing in this league is to close the door when you have a group that has nothing to lose. Tonight, you saw that.”

Samtang ang Celtics mobalik sa ilang korte karong Martes (PH time) bitbit ang misyon nga tapuson na ang series.

“Preparation doesn’t guarantee an automatic success,” sigon ni Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “I thought we had a great process. I thought we had a great shootaround. Though we had a great film session yesterday. I thought the guys came out with the right intentions. I just didn’t think it went our way, and I thought Dallas outplayed us. They just played harder.”

Si Jayson Ta­tum mipuntos og 15, mihatag si Sam Hauser og 14 puntos samtang si Jaylen Brown ug Jrue Holiday dunay 10 puntos matag-usa alang sa Celtics.

Samtang ang Dallas di lang si Doncic ug Irving ang gisaligan, si Tim Hardaway Jr. miamot og 15 puntos, tanan sa fourth quarter, ug si Dereck Lively II mipaambit og 11 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds alang sa Dallas.

“It doesn’t change anything,” ni Doncic. “Like I said in the beginning of this series, it’s the first to four. And we’re going to believe until the end. We’re just going to keep going. I have big belief in this team that we can do it.”

“We have nothing to lose,” dugang ni Kidd. / RSC