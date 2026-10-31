Bulka’ng Mayon giisa sa Alert Level 3

Giisa sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang status sa Bulkang Mayon ngadto sa Alert Level 3 human kini mobuto niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 30, 2026.

Nakatala ang ahensya og moderate nga pagbuto sa bulkang Mayon alas 11:53 sa buntag nga nagpagawas og baga ug paspas nga pagsaka sa aso ug abo nga niabot sa 3,000 ka metro ka taas ibabaw sa baba o crater niini.

Tungod sa maong pagbuto, gilauman ang pag-ulan og abo o ashfall sa mga Lungsod sa Daraga, Guinobatan, ug sa mga silingang munisipyo sa Lalawigan sa Albay.

Pinaagi sa opisyal nga pahayag, gipahibawo sa Phivolcs ang pag-usab sa alert status gikan sa Level 2 ngadto sa Level 3:

"In view thereof, DOST-PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. This means that Mayon is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs or uson affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano in the immediate days to weeks," matod sa Phivolcs.

Tungod sa hulga sa pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), nga-awas nga lava, ug natagak nga mga bato, girekomendar sa ahensya ang dinalian nga pagpabalhin o pag-evacuate sa mga residente nga nagpuyo sulod sa 6-kilometer Permanent Danger

Zone (PDZ).

Nagpasidaan usab ang Phivolcs og dugang pagmatngon batok sa hulga sa PDCs, lahar, ug pagdahili sa lapok ug balas sa mga suba nga gikan sa bulkan.

Gimanduan usab ang civil aviation authorities ug mga piloto nga likayan ang paglupad duol ug tumoy sa bulkan tungod kay ang abo gikan sa kinalit nga pagbuto makadaot ug peligroso kaayo sa mga eroplano.

"Based on the current prevailing wind pattern, ash fall events may most likely occur on the south side of the volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders," dugang sa ahensya. / TPM