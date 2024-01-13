Bulls giihaw sa warriors

CHICAGO - Gipangulohan ni Klay Thompson ang Golden State Warriors aron bangu­non gikan sa pagkalubong aron ihawon ang Chicago Bulls sa ilang duwa sa tugkaran sa hosts 140-131 sa Sabado, Enero 14, 2023 (RP time).

Sila si Thompson ug Stephen Curry bugnaw sa first half, apan nanginit sa ikaduha aron magkumboya sa ilang pagsutoy ug paglabaw og 16 puntos sa pagsulod sa fourth quarter.

Si Thompson nitali og 30 puntos sa iyang pagpangulo sa Warriors.

Sa first half, gilubong sila og 13 puntos sa Bulls.

“It’s nice to win a game like that where I know individually I can shoot the ball better but we won a game collectively,” matod ni Curry. “We have a standard that we want to live up to for ourselves. The disappointment is you know you can play better. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win every game, but you just want to play better. I think we did that tonight.”

Si Curry nitapos sa duwa nga nipasulod sa iyang walo sa 24 ka itsa, apan nitali og siyam ka assists sulod lang sa lima ka minutos sa third quarter aron papason ang 13 puntos nga deficit sa Warriors.

Si Andrew Wiggins niamot og 17 puntos ug walo ka assists samtang si Jonathan Kuminga dunay 24 puntos.

“This was a game we felt we had to win, especially with the upcoming road trip,” matod ni Thompson. “When our spirit is right, things tend to go our way.”

Si DeMar DeRozan niiskor og 39 puntos sa iyang pagpangulo sa Bulls. Si Zach Lavine, kinsa mao pay pagbalik og du­wa human na-injured, du­nay 25 puntos, walo ka rebounds ug pito ka assists.

Nitali usab si Coby White og 25 puntos, 21 niini sa first half.

“They did a great job adjusting, coming out changing up the game plan,” matod ni DeRozan sa Warriors. “You can never count them out no matter how big of a lead we have.”