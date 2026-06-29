Butler gusto moretiro nga sakop sa Warriors

Nagkanayon si Jimmy Butler nga gusto siyang moretiro sa National Basketball Association (NBA) isip sakop sa Golden State Warriors.

Gipabuhagay kini ni Butler atol sa usa ka seremonya sa San Francisco alang sa opisyal nga pag-anunsyo sa bag-ong sponsor sa bag-ong jersey patch sa Warriors ning bag-ohay lang.

"End is a bad word, but this is where I want to be done," matod ni Butler. "Retire here. This organization is top-tier. It's the best. Keep it a buck. It's the best. You're playing with one of the greatest players ever. I'm grateful to be able to

witness this. I want to be able to do my part, get this organization back on top where we belong."

Si Butler padayon pa nga nagpaalim sa ACL injury nga iyang nasinati, upat ka buwan na ang nakalabay. / Gikan sa wires