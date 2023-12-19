Capitol employees makadawat sa ilang P40K Christmas bonus

Giaprobahan na sa hunta probinsyal ang P81.7 mil­yones nga Supplement Budget No. 2 sa Kapitolyo.

Kini human nga dinaliang gipasar ni Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ang Christmas bonus alang sa 1,290 ka mga elected, appointed, permanent, casual ug coterminous nga mga empleyado.

Sila makadawat og tag P40,000. Sa maong kantidad, P25,000 niini ang covered sa Collective Bargaining Agreement Incentive ug P15,000 niini malakip sa Service Re­cognition Incentive, nga gi-authorized ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pinaagi sa Administrative Order No. 12.

Lakip usab ang 2,010 ka job order employees nga maka­dawat og tag P15,000 isip Premium ug Gratuity Pay ubos sa COA-DBM Joint Circular No. 2, s. 2020 nga giamendahan sa JC No. 2, s. 2022 and/or AO No. 13 on Gratuity Pay.

Gipahibawo sa Kapitolyo pinaagi ni bokal Red Duterte nga nirepresentar sa Committee on Budget and Appropriations, miingon nga ang pundo gikuha gikan sa savings sa lalawigan karong tuiga.

“This also goes to show how efficiently the Cebu Provincial Government works, kay daku-dako gyud tag savings, mao na ang gihapak sa incentives sa atong mga empleyado,” matod ni Duterte pinaagi sa Sugbo News.

“For me, deserving sad gyod ang atong mga employees sa Cebu Provincial Government for working very hard and doing the best this year,” dugang niya.

Nalakip sa mga empleyado sa Kapitolyo ang anaa sa execu­tive ug legislative branches, ingon man ang mga nag­langkub sa income-generating enterprises ug social services providers sama sa north ug south bus terminals ingon man ang 16 ka mga provincial ug district hospitals.