Carol Banawa emosyonal sa inahan nga may cancer

Emosyonal si Carol Banawa sa iyang social media post bahin sa iyang Mama Celine nga nakigbatok karon sa sakit nga cancer.

“Mama ko, I never thought I would see you in this state. You were always so vibrant, so kikay — always wanting to look your best, always so put together with your clothes, your makeup, and your perfume. You always smelled so good and carried yourself with so much grace and warmth. And now, watching you slowly waste away as the cancer takes over your body is one of the most painful things we have ever had to endure. Ang sakit sakit, Mama. Ang hirap hirap makita ka na ganito,” matod sa `Tanging Yaman’ singer-aktres.

“Deep inside, we also know that you are getting close to finally being free from all the pain and suffering. Malapit ka nang magpahinga. Malapit mo nang makasama sina Papa at Kuya. Mahal na mahal ka namin, Mama. Mamimiss kita nang sobra. I honestly do not know how life will feel when you are no longer here, but I know I have to keep going. Kailangan naming kayanin ni Ate, because our families will need us too — just as we once needed you,” ni Carol nga napuno sa kasub-anan.

“We exist, we endure, and we love because of how deeply you loved and raised us. We are who we are because of you. Every good part of us carries pieces of your strength, your sacrifices, your kindness, and your unconditional love. And when you are tired and ready to rest, it’s okay. We will carry your love with us for the rest of our lives.”

Si Carol, 45, usa ka registered nurse nga nagbase na karon sa Amerika kauban ang iyang bana ug mga anak.