Cavs gilatigo sa Celtics

Mipakatap og 33 pun­tos si Jayson Ta­tum ug gilupig sa Boston Cel­tics ang Cleveland Ca­valiers, 106-93, Game 3 sa Eastern Confe­rence se­mifinals sa Natio­nal Basketball Association (NBA) didto sa Cleveland ka­­ga­ha­pon, Mayo 12, 2024 (PH time).

Nakuha pagbalik sa top-seeded Celtics ang home-court advantage ug ang labaw sa ilang best-of-seven series, 2-1, human sila miluka­pa sa ilang korte sa Game 2.

Si Jaylen Brown, nga miamot og 22 puntos alang sa Celtics, nagkanayon nga tumong gyud nila ang makakawat og daog sa korte sa Cavaliers.

“We don’t come to Cleveland for the weather, so let’s go,” sigon ni Brown, "There’s nothing complicated about it: Play defense and the rest will take care of itself. We could have done better, but we kept them under 100.”

“Tonight was a great test, an opportunity for us to come out and respond, and play better and harder," padayag ni Tatum. "There was a purpose behind every play. We did a good job communicating our actions.”

Si Tatum milangkat pud og 13 ka rebounds ug unom ka assists.

Ang All-Star guard sa Cleveland nga si Donovan Mitchell nimugna og 33 puntos apan gidimalas kini sa fourth quarter kay napasamot nuon niini ang iyang left knee injury.

Migawas si Mitchell sa korte nga adunay 1:19 nabilin sa oras ug mi­diritso sa locker room. Human sa duwa wa siya maghisgot kabahin sa injury.

“It changed the game,” matod ni Mitchell. “Give them credit. They came out with a sense of urgency. It's tough to come back from that. They came out with an intention.”

Ang Game 4 duwaon giha­pon sa Cleveland karong Martes. / RSC