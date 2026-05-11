Cayetano napili isip bag-ong Senate President

Moabot sa 13 ka mga senador ang nibotar kang Senador Alan Peter Cayetano isip bag-ong Senate President, labaw sa siyam ka botos nga nakuha ni Senador Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, atol sa sesyon niadtong Lunes, Mayo 11, 2026.

Duha ka magbabalaod ang wala mobotar o ni-abstain.

Ang mga nibotar sa pagtangtang kang Sotto mao silang Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Chiz Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, Robin Padilla, Bong Go, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Mark Villar, ug Camille Villar.

Samtang, silang Sotto, Ping Lacson, Kiko Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino, Raffy Tulfo, Erwin Tulfo, Sherwin Gatchalian, ug Lito Lapid nibotar batok sa mosyon.

Silang Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri ug JV Ejercito ni-abstain sa botasyon.

Ang mga hungihong bahin sa pag-usab sa liderato sa Senado nitumaw sa unang pipila ka semana ning tuiga taliwala sa imbestigasyon sa Senate blue ribbon committee bahin sa pasangil sa korapsyon nga may kalabutan sa flood control projects sa nasudnong kagamhanan.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, gihimakak ni Cayetano nga ang kausaban sa liderato sa Senado adunay kalabutan sa nagpadayong proseso sa impeachment batok kang Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

“Let me make it very clear, there were reports in the news, and I am not blaming you for saying in the news that the change is about the impeachment, but it is not; impeachment is enshrined lin the Constitution,” matod ni Cayetano.

“Let me make it clear, the impeachment will be much much more than dismissing a complaint because of political affiliation and it is also much much more than convicting someone without evidence.Both of those are not allowed. We need to be guided by the truth and evidence, but the process is as important as the result,” dugang niya.

Gidayeg sab ni Cayetano ang pagpangulo ni Sotto, diin gitawag niya kini nga usa ka “statesman” bisan pa man sa mga dili pagsinabtanay sa politika kaniadto.

Si Sotto maoy nangulo sa Senado sa ika-20 nga Kongreso sukad niadtong Septiyembre 8, 2025.

Human sa kausaban sa liderato, si Senador Loren Legarda ang napili isip Senate president pro tempore. / TPM ug JGS / SunStar Philippines