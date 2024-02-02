CBCP: Cha-cha risgo sa authoritarianism

Usa ka adlaw human sa pagtawag sa people’s initiative (PI) campaign, ang Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) nipadayag nga kini “deceptive” ug “not good.”

Kini nagpasidaan sa mga Pilipino alang sa pagsupak sa Charter change (Cha-cha) kay kini mahimo nga usa ka “slippery slope towards authoritarianism.”

Sa usa ka online press conference sa Biyernes, Pebrero 2, 2024, si CBCP president Bishop Pablo David niingon nga ang mga Pilipino kinahanglan nga dili motugot nga masubli ang ngiob nga kasinatian.

Iyang gipasabot ang martial law ubos sa administrasyon ni anhing Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Sr., ang amahan ni Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We don’t want to fall again into the slippery slope towards authoritarianism. We already had this tragic experience in the past. We don’t want a repeat of that,” matod ni David.

“Our current government functions through the Constitution borne out of a movement against authoritarianism. We should look at this a huge blessing. Because of our traumatic background, we should make sure that we won’t be tricked again and in the guise of wanting to amend the Constitution,” dason niya.

Ang kadagkuan sa CBCP nagkanayon nga ang mas dili madawat sa mga lakang sa Cha-cha mao ang kakuwang sa katin-aw sa katuyoan niini.

Namatikdan ni David kon giunsa ang pagmaneho sa PI nga wala’y bisan unsang halapad nga diskusyon sa 1987 Constitution ug ang mga problema nga gidala niini.

“There is a need to show us that there is really sincerity and goodwill in these moves. It really looks being forcibly done to amend the Constitution. What is the problem anyway? Why not talk about the problems first? Why are we jumping towards the solution?” dugang ni David.

Sa usa ka pamahayag nga gipagawas human sa 127th CBCP Plenary Assembly nga gipahigayon sa katapusan sa semana, ang CBCP niingon nga ang publiko kinahanglan nga mag-amping batok sa nagpadayon nga pagduso sa pagtigom sa mga pirma agi’g suporta sa PI tungod kay kini giingong naglambigit sa pagpangilad sa mga matuohon.

Sa iyang bahin, ang bise presidente sa CBCP nga si Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara miingon nga ang ilang Pahayag ipakanaug ngadto sa matag diyosesis, artsidyosesis, ug parokya sa tinguha nga mapataas ang kahibalo sa publiko.

Matod niya nga palapdan usab sa kaparian ang information dissemination sa mga eskwelahan ug Basic Ecclesial Communities.

“We’re already doing it for our circles of discernment because there must be enlightenment. The youth has a huge role today in ensuring everyone is aware of current issues,” matod ni Vergara. / HDT sa SunStar Philippines