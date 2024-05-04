CBCP mipagawas og Oratio Imperata

Taliwala sa naglagiting nga kainit, ang Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) nanawagan alang sa pag-ampo alang sa ulan aron mauwanan na ang sobra ka uga nga yuta ug mobugnaw ang temperatura sa nasod.

Sa usa ka sulat nga gitumong sa tanang arsobispo ug obispo sa Pilipinas, si CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin niingon nga nag-issue sila og “Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam” o Obligatory Prayer To Ask For Ulan.

“We are respectfully sending the text of the Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam prepared by the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy (ECLit), for your consideration and use according to your pastoral discretion,” matod ni Pantin.

Ang Oratio Imperata usa ka pag-ampo alang sa usa ka piho nga katuyoan nga ang arsobispo o obispo sa usa ka artsidyosesis o diyosesis kinahanglan nga mo-recite sa panahon sa Misa.

Ang pag-isyu sa Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam naabot taliwala sa delikado nga taas nga heat index nga natala sa lainlaing bahin sa nasod, ingon man ang hulaw nga dala sa El Niño phenomenon.

Sa nahisgutan nga pag-ampo, ang mga obispo naghangyo sa Ginoo nga “hatagan kami og kahupayan gikan sa grabeng kainit.”

“We humbly ask you to grant us relief from the extreme heat that besets your people at this time, disrupting their activities and threatening their lives and livelihood,” matod sa pag-ampo.

“Send us rain to replenish our depleting water sources, to irrigate our fields, to stave off water and power shortages, and to provide water for our daily needs,” kini nidugang.